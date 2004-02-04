Walk on Water

Eyal, an Israeli Mossad agent, is given the mission to track down and kill the very old Alfred Himmelman, an ex-Nazi officer, who might still be alive. Pretending to be a tourist guide, he befriends his grandson Axel, in Israel to visit his sister Pia. The two men set out on a tour of the country during which, Axel challenges Eyal's values.
|Lior Ashkenazi
|Eyal
|Knut Berger
|Axel Himmelman
|Caroline Peters
|Pia Himmelman
|Gideon Shemer
|Menachem
|Carola Regnier
|Axel's Mother
|Hanns Zischler
|Axel's Father
