2004

Walk on Water

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 4th, 2004

Studio

Lama Films

Eyal, an Israeli Mossad agent, is given the mission to track down and kill the very old Alfred Himmelman, an ex-Nazi officer, who might still be alive. Pretending to be a tourist guide, he befriends his grandson Axel, in Israel to visit his sister Pia. The two men set out on a tour of the country during which, Axel challenges Eyal's values.

Cast

Lior AshkenaziEyal
Knut BergerAxel Himmelman
Caroline PetersPia Himmelman
Gideon ShemerMenachem
Carola RegnierAxel's Mother
Hanns ZischlerAxel's Father

View Full Cast >

Images