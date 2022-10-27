Walk With Me

Not Available

Deployed on mission in Helmand, Afghanistan, 25-year old Thomas steps on a landmine and loses both his legs. At the local rehabilitation center, he meets Sofie, an ascending ballerina from the Royal Danish Ballet, who is helping a relative to regain strength after a long term sickness. Thomas desperately wants back in the field and gets impatient as progress does not emerge as fast as he wants to. When Sofie offers to help him with a more intense rehabilitation plan, he accepts. Despite their differences, they develop a special bond and a mutual affection.