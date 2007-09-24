Walking Tall: Lone Justice

In Dallas, witnesses against a drug-lord are murdered in a safe-house.The testimony of FBI agents becomes the only chance to keep him in prison. They are lodged in another safe-house, but the place is invaded and the agents are executed. However, Kate is only wounded, and her boyfriend Nick believes there is a traitor in the agency and takes her to his ranch to protect her life.
|Yvette Nipar
|Agent Kate Jensen
|Elizabeth Barondes
|Agent Marcia Tunney
|Tricia McAlpin
|Octavio Perez
|Haley Ramm
|Samantha Jensen
|Gail Cronauer
|Emma Prescott
|Jonny Cruz
|Ciro
