Walking with Herb

Joe Amable-Amo is a bank executive and former amateur golfer struggling with his faith after an unexpected tragedy. Faced with growing doubts about himself, his purpose, and his belief in God, Joe is stunned when he receives a message from God on his computer screen telling him that he’s been chosen to inspire the world and play in a world championship golf tournament. Guided by God’s eccentric personal messenger, Herb, Joe learns that the seemingly impossible is possible…through faith, family, and second chances.