Walkout

  • Drama

Walkout is the true story of a young Mexican American high school teacher, Sal Castro. He mentors a group of students in East Los Angeles, when the students decide to stage a peaceful walkout to protest the injustices of the public school system. Set against the background of the civil rights movement of 1968, it is a story of courage and the fight for justice and empowerment.

Cast

Alexa PenaVegaPaula Crisostomo
Michael PeñaSal Castro
Yancey AriasPanfilo Crisostomo
Laura HarringFrancis Crisostomo
Efren RamirezBobby Verdugo
David WarshofskyLloyd Hurley

