Walkout is the true story of a young Mexican American high school teacher, Sal Castro. He mentors a group of students in East Los Angeles, when the students decide to stage a peaceful walkout to protest the injustices of the public school system. Set against the background of the civil rights movement of 1968, it is a story of courage and the fight for justice and empowerment.
|Alexa PenaVega
|Paula Crisostomo
|Michael Peña
|Sal Castro
|Yancey Arias
|Panfilo Crisostomo
|Laura Harring
|Francis Crisostomo
|Efren Ramirez
|Bobby Verdugo
|David Warshofsky
|Lloyd Hurley
View Full Cast >