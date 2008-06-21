2008

WALL·E

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 21st, 2008

Studio

Pixar

WALL•E is the last robot left on an Earth that has been overrun with garbage and all humans have fled to outer space. For 700 years he has continued to try and clean up the mess, but has developed some rather interesting human-like qualities. When a ship arrives with a sleek new type of robot, WALL•E thinks he's finally found a friend and stows away on the ship when it leaves.

Cast

Ben BurttWALL·E / M-O (voice)
Elissa KnightEVE (voice)
Jeff GarlinCaptain (voice)
Fred WillardShelby Forthright, BnL CEO
John RatzenbergerJohn (voice)
Sigourney WeaverShip\'s Computer (voice)

