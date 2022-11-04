Wall of Noise

The lives and loves behind the scenes at the racetrack are detailed in this thoroughbred soap opera. An ambitious young trainer, Joel Tarrant (Ty Hardin), enters into an illicit affair with the stable owner's wealthy wife, hot-to-trot Laura Rubio (Suzanne Pleshette), in the hope that someday he'll have enough dough to buy his own horses and stable.
|Suzanne Pleshette
|Laura Rubio
|Ty Hardin
|Joel Tarrant
|Dorothy Provine
|Ann Conroy
|Ralph Meeker
|Matt Rubio
|Simon Oakland
|Johnny Papadakis
|Jimmy Murphy
|Bud Kelsey
View Full Cast >