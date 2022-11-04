1963

Wall of Noise

  • Drama

Release Date

September 3rd, 1963

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

The lives and loves behind the scenes at the racetrack are detailed in this thoroughbred soap opera. An ambitious young trainer, Joel Tarrant (Ty Hardin), enters into an illicit affair with the stable owner's wealthy wife, hot-to-trot Laura Rubio (Suzanne Pleshette), in the hope that someday he'll have enough dough to buy his own horses and stable.

Cast

Suzanne PleshetteLaura Rubio
Ty HardinJoel Tarrant
Dorothy ProvineAnn Conroy
Ralph MeekerMatt Rubio
Simon OaklandJohnny Papadakis
Jimmy MurphyBud Kelsey

