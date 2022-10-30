Wallander 30 - Saknaden

A young woman is found dead in Ystad. When the police begin the case, they are told that the woman came from Moldova and that she worked as a prostitute in Sweden. Kurt, who leads the case, decides to seek out the woman's family in Moldova. When he returns to Sweden, he is involved in a car accident and takes a leave of absence from work. Around the same time Kurt finds where is forgetfulness comes from.
|Charlotta Jonsson
|Linda Wallander
|Leonard Terfelt
|Hans von Enke
|Krister Henriksson
|Kurt Wallander
