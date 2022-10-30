Not Available

Wallander 30 - Saknaden

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A young woman is found dead in Ystad. When the police begin the case, they are told that the woman came from Moldova and that she worked as a prostitute in Sweden. Kurt, who leads the case, decides to seek out the woman's family in Moldova. When he returns to Sweden, he is involved in a car accident and takes a leave of absence from work. Around the same time Kurt finds where is forgetfulness comes from.

    Cast

    		Charlotta JonssonLinda Wallander
    		Leonard TerfeltHans von Enke
    		Krister HenrikssonKurt Wallander

    View Full Cast >

    Images