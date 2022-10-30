Not Available

Wallander: The Troubled Man

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Wallander has become a grandfather and is trying to seize the role as good as it goes, because he wants to be closer to his daughter Linda and her family. When Linda's father in law mysteriously disappears, Wallander is drawn into the case that takes him back in time to the Cold War and the submarine violations in the Stockholm archipelago. At the same time he's starting to suspect that something is not right with him...

Cast

Krister HenrikssonKurt Wallander
Charlotta JonssonLinda Wallander
Signe DahlkvistKlara Wallander
Sten LjunggrenHåkan von Enke
Peter AnderssonSten Nordlander
Ingvar HirdwallLundberg

