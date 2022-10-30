Wallander: The Troubled Man

Wallander has become a grandfather and is trying to seize the role as good as it goes, because he wants to be closer to his daughter Linda and her family. When Linda's father in law mysteriously disappears, Wallander is drawn into the case that takes him back in time to the Cold War and the submarine violations in the Stockholm archipelago. At the same time he's starting to suspect that something is not right with him...
|Krister Henriksson
|Kurt Wallander
|Charlotta Jonsson
|Linda Wallander
|Signe Dahlkvist
|Klara Wallander
|Sten Ljunggren
|Håkan von Enke
|Peter Andersson
|Sten Nordlander
|Ingvar Hirdwall
|Lundberg
