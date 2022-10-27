Not Available

Valter brani Sarajevo (English: Walter Defends Sarajevo, German: Walter verteidigt Sarajewo) is a Yugoslav partisan drama film that takes place during World War. Walter Defends Sarajevo takes place in Sarajevo, Bosnia against the German withdrawal from Yugoslavia towards the end of World War II in 1944. The Nazis are desperate to have their tank divisions in Greece diverted to shore up the defence of Germany. In order to get the tank divisions safely back, they need fuel, and Sarajevo is an important refuelling post. Utmost secrecy is required as interference with the fuel supplies in Sarajevo will endanger the whole of the German war effort. There is one problem however: a partisan resistance leader named Walter, who is so shadowy that not even his own people know anything about him, including what he looks like, gets in their way.