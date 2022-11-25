Walwal - Tagalog

Not Available

"Walwal" is centered on a group of four friends – Dondi (Elmo Magalona), Intoy (Jerome Ponce), Marco (Kiko Estrada), and Bobby (Donny Pangilinan), who have forged their unbreakable friendship in high school and are now sophomores in college. Dondi, Intoy, Marco, and Bobby are bound together by the wealth of their past experiences and their natural love for the good times. The boys share a bond so great that they will do anything to protect each other as they traverse the most critical period of their adulthood. Unbeknownst to them is that sophomore year in college is a pivotal phase in their lives. Each of them will be confronted with a major dilemma that would determine their sense of direction.