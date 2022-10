Not Available

Wanda Sykes has been called "one of the funniest stand up comics" by her peers and ranks among Entertainment Weekly's 25 Funniest People in America. She won an Emmy in 2003 for her work on Inside the NFL and was showcased for 5 years on HBO's The Chis Rock Show and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Now catch her hilarious stand up skills in this side-splitting program where she serves up comic truth and turns common sense into thought-provoking humor.