1941

Wanderers of the West

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 25th, 1941

Studio

Not Available

In this western, a rancher's son rides out for revenge against the rustlers who killed his father. The pursuit stretches between Montana to Arizona and it becomes more difficult because though the son knows the killer's name, he has never seen his face. Fortunately, the killer doesn't know what the son looks like either.

Cast

Tom KeeneTom Mallory posing as Arizona
Sugar DawnSugar Dean
Slim AndrewsSlim
Betty MilesLaura Dean
Tom SeidelWaco Dean aka Westy Mack
Stanley PriceJack Benson

View Full Cast >

Images