Wanderers of the West

In this western, a rancher's son rides out for revenge against the rustlers who killed his father. The pursuit stretches between Montana to Arizona and it becomes more difficult because though the son knows the killer's name, he has never seen his face. Fortunately, the killer doesn't know what the son looks like either.
|Tom Keene
|Tom Mallory posing as Arizona
|Sugar Dawn
|Sugar Dean
|Slim Andrews
|Slim
|Betty Miles
|Laura Dean
|Tom Seidel
|Waco Dean aka Westy Mack
|Stanley Price
|Jack Benson
