2007

War

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 23rd, 2007

Studio

Lionsgate

FBI agent Jack Crawford is out for revenge when his partner is killed and all clues point to the mysterious assassin Rogue. But when Rogue turns up years later to take care of some unfinished business, he triggers a violent clash of rival gangs. Will the truth come out before it's too late? And when the dust settles, who will remain standing?

Cast

Jet LiRogue
Jason StathamSpecial Agent Jack Crawford
John LoneLi Chang
Devon AokiKira Yanagawa
Luis GuzmánBenny
Saul RubinekDr. Sherman

View Full Cast >

Images