FBI agent Jack Crawford is out for revenge when his partner is killed and all clues point to the mysterious assassin Rogue. But when Rogue turns up years later to take care of some unfinished business, he triggers a violent clash of rival gangs. Will the truth come out before it's too late? And when the dust settles, who will remain standing?
|Jet Li
|Rogue
|Jason Statham
|Special Agent Jack Crawford
|John Lone
|Li Chang
|Devon Aoki
|Kira Yanagawa
|Luis Guzmán
|Benny
|Saul Rubinek
|Dr. Sherman
View Full Cast >