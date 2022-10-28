Not Available

War and Peace: Part I - Andrei Bolkonsky

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mosfilm

The first film of a four-part adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s 1869 novel . In St. Petersburg of 1805, Pierre Bezukhov, the illegitimate son of a rich nobleman, is introduced to high society. His friend, Prince Andrei Bolkonsky, joins the Imperial Russian Army as aide-de-camp of General Mikhail Kutuzov in the War of the Third Coalition against Napoleon.

Cast

Sergey BondarchukPierre Besukhov
Lyudmila SavelevaNatasha Rostova
Vyacheslav TikhonovAndrei Bolkonsky
Viktor StanitsynIlya Andreyevitch Rostov
Kira GolovkoCountess Rostova
Oleg TabakovNikolai Rostov

