Recruits head to the front lines towards the close of the Korean War. The interaction between two of the soldiers...an idealistic newcomer and a psychotic who goes on one-man patrols slitting enemy throats under cover of night...and the orphan boy who comes between them is examined. The Cease-Fire brings the three to a final resolution.
|John Saxon
|Pvt. Raymond Endore
|Sydney Pollack
|Sgt. Owen Van Horn
|Tom Skerritt
|Sgt. Stan Showalter
|Gavin MacLeod
|Pvt. Crotty
|Charles Aidman
|Capt. Wallace Pratt
|Tommy Matsuda
|Charlie the Korean Kid
View Full Cast >