1962

War Hunt

  • Action
  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1962

Studio

T-D Enterprises

Recruits head to the front lines towards the close of the Korean War. The interaction between two of the soldiers...an idealistic newcomer and a psychotic who goes on one-man patrols slitting enemy throats under cover of night...and the orphan boy who comes between them is examined. The Cease-Fire brings the three to a final resolution.

Cast

John SaxonPvt. Raymond Endore
Sydney PollackSgt. Owen Van Horn
Tom SkerrittSgt. Stan Showalter
Gavin MacLeodPvt. Crotty
Charles AidmanCapt. Wallace Pratt
Tommy MatsudaCharlie the Korean Kid

View Full Cast >

Images