War of the Monster Trucks

Monster truck fans of all ages will love this one-of-a-kind collection of THE VERY FIRST MONSTER TRUCK PROGRAMS ever to be released on National Television and Home Video. Even before cable TV, these history making shows introduced television audiences from coast-to-coast to the phenomenon known as MONSTER TRUCK RACING and EXHIBITIONS! Hosted by nationally recognized motorsports personality, Jan Gabriel, with Co-host, Claude Akins!! See the famous Monster Trucks that started it all including: the Original Bigfoot and Bigfoot IV plus favorites like, USA-1, the Frankenstein Monster Machine, Monster Vette, Cyclops, Monster Mash, Rollin Thunder, Orange Blossom Special, Psycho, Magnum, Jr., The Green Monster, Tennessee Thunder, The Wheelie King, Warlord, The Red Baron, the Chi-Town Hustler, Michigan Ice Monster, Blue Thunder, Awesome Kong, The All American, Taurus, Bearfoot, Virginia Beast, First Blood, Hercules, Krimson Krusher, Master of Disaster, the Aussie Battler and many more!