1990

War Requiem

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 25th, 1990

Studio

Not Available

A film with no spoken dialogue, just follows the music and lyrics of Benjamin Britten's "War Requiem, which include WWI soldier poet Wilfred Owen's poems reflecting the war's horrors. It shows the story of an Englishman soldier (Wilfred Owen) and a nurse (his bride) during World War I. It also includes actual footage of contemporary wars (WWII, Vietnam, Angola, etc.)

Cast

Tilda SwintonThe Nurse
Laurence OlivierThe Old Soldier
Patricia HayesMother
Rohan McCulloughEnemy Mother
Nigel TerryAbraham
Owen TealeThe Unknown Soldier

