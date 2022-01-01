A film with no spoken dialogue, just follows the music and lyrics of Benjamin Britten's "War Requiem, which include WWI soldier poet Wilfred Owen's poems reflecting the war's horrors. It shows the story of an Englishman soldier (Wilfred Owen) and a nurse (his bride) during World War I. It also includes actual footage of contemporary wars (WWII, Vietnam, Angola, etc.)
|Tilda Swinton
|The Nurse
|Laurence Olivier
|The Old Soldier
|Patricia Hayes
|Mother
|Rohan McCullough
|Enemy Mother
|Nigel Terry
|Abraham
|Owen Teale
|The Unknown Soldier
View Full Cast >