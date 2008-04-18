2008

Warbirds

April 18th, 2008

New Symphony Pictures

In the midst of World War 2, a OSS officer leads a group of female pilots on a mission to deliver a secret weapon, only to crash land on an island in the Pacific after an encounter with a deadly storm. On the island, they must not only contend with a small band of Japanese soldiers but the native inhabitants of the island as well - vicious prehistoric Pterodons.

David JensenColonel W.R. Hamilton
Jamie Elle MannMax West
Tohoru MasamuneOzu
Lucy FaustHoodsie Smith
Gizza ElizondoVicky Teeling
Stephanie HonoréLana

