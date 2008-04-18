In the midst of World War 2, a OSS officer leads a group of female pilots on a mission to deliver a secret weapon, only to crash land on an island in the Pacific after an encounter with a deadly storm. On the island, they must not only contend with a small band of Japanese soldiers but the native inhabitants of the island as well - vicious prehistoric Pterodons.
|David Jensen
|Colonel W.R. Hamilton
|Jamie Elle Mann
|Max West
|Tohoru Masamune
|Ozu
|Lucy Faust
|Hoodsie Smith
|Gizza Elizondo
|Vicky Teeling
|Stephanie Honoré
|Lana
