2016

Warcraft

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 10th, 2016

Studio

Legendary Entertainment

The peaceful realm of Azeroth stands on the brink of war as its civilization faces a fearsome race of invaders: orc warriors fleeing their dying home to colonize another. As a portal opens to connect the two worlds, one army faces destruction and the other faces extinction. From opposing sides, two heroes are set on a collision course that will decide the fate of their family, their people, and their home.

Cast

Paula PattonGarona Halforcen
Travis FimmelAnduin Lothar
Ben FosterMedivh
Robert KazinskyOrgrim Doomhammer
Dominic CooperKing Llane Wrynn
Toby KebbellDurotan

View Full Cast >

Images

13 More Images