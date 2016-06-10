The peaceful realm of Azeroth stands on the brink of war as its civilization faces a fearsome race of invaders: orc warriors fleeing their dying home to colonize another. As a portal opens to connect the two worlds, one army faces destruction and the other faces extinction. From opposing sides, two heroes are set on a collision course that will decide the fate of their family, their people, and their home.
|Paula Patton
|Garona Halforcen
|Travis Fimmel
|Anduin Lothar
|Ben Foster
|Medivh
|Robert Kazinsky
|Orgrim Doomhammer
|Dominic Cooper
|King Llane Wrynn
|Toby Kebbell
|Durotan
