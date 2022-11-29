Not Available

Utilizing heat sensing imaging technology, scenes of everyday incidents of the city are transformed into glimpses of our world through an alien lens. Two insertions of on-screen text betray Ahwesh's ominous implications. The first is a meditation on Rudyard Kipling's oft-quoted "Truth is the first casualty of war," while the second takes the form of a hastily crafted e-mail, suggesting that its author has become withdrawn and pessimistic out of fear of some pending disaster. Originally made in response to the political climate of the Iraq War, Warm Objects remains a relevant portrait of the world in uncertain and paranoid times.