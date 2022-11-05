Not Available

Warning Shadows

  • Thriller
  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

During a dinner, given by a wealthy baron and his wive, attended by four of her suitors in a 19th century German manor, a shadow-player rescues the marriage by giving all the guests a vision what might happen tonight if the baron stays jealous and the suitors do not reduce their advances towards his beautiful wife. Or was it a vision?

Cast

Fritz KortnerThe Count
Ruth WeyherHis Wife
Gustav von WangenheimHer Lover
Eugen RexA Servant
Fritz RaspDiener
Karl Platen2. Diener

