Warning Shadows

During a dinner, given by a wealthy baron and his wive, attended by four of her suitors in a 19th century German manor, a shadow-player rescues the marriage by giving all the guests a vision what might happen tonight if the baron stays jealous and the suitors do not reduce their advances towards his beautiful wife. Or was it a vision?
|Fritz Kortner
|The Count
|Ruth Weyher
|His Wife
|Gustav von Wangenheim
|Her Lover
|Eugen Rex
|A Servant
|Fritz Rasp
|Diener
|Karl Platen
|2. Diener
