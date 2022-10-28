Warpath is a 1951 film directed by Byron Haskin. It stars Edmond O'Brien, Polly Bergen and Dean Jagger. John Vickers has spent eight years hunting for the three men who murdered the woman he loved. He finds one, Woodson, and kills him in a gunfight, but not before learning that the other two men have joined the U.S. Cavalry.
|Edmond O'Brien
|John Vickers
|Harry Carey, Jr.
|Capt. Gregson
|Dean Jagger
|Sam Quade
|Forrest Tucker
|Sgt. O'Hara
|Polly Bergen
|Molly Quade
|James Millican
|Général George Armstrong Custer
