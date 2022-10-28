1951

Warpath

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 1951

Studio

Paramount

Warpath is a 1951 film directed by Byron Haskin. It stars Edmond O'Brien, Polly Bergen and Dean Jagger. John Vickers has spent eight years hunting for the three men who murdered the woman he loved. He finds one, Woodson, and kills him in a gunfight, but not before learning that the other two men have joined the U.S. Cavalry.

Cast

Edmond O'BrienJohn Vickers
Harry Carey, Jr.Capt. Gregson
Dean JaggerSam Quade
Forrest TuckerSgt. O'Hara
Polly BergenMolly Quade
James MillicanGénéral George Armstrong Custer

View Full Cast >

Images