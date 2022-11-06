Not Available

Warriors of the Year 2072

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Regency Productions

In the future, two television networks compete for ratings by producing violent game shows. One network produces a modern day version of the Roman gladiators, only on motorcycles instead of chariots, and uses convicted murderers as the participants, The network decides it needs a champion for this sport, so they frame a constant winner from another game for murder, and place him on the show.

Cast

Fred WilliamsonAbdul
Howard RossRaven
Cosimo CinieriProfessor Towman
Claudio CassinelliCortez
Valeria CavalliSusan
Donald O'BrienMonk

