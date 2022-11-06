Warriors of the Year 2072

In the future, two television networks compete for ratings by producing violent game shows. One network produces a modern day version of the Roman gladiators, only on motorcycles instead of chariots, and uses convicted murderers as the participants, The network decides it needs a champion for this sport, so they frame a constant winner from another game for murder, and place him on the show.
|Fred Williamson
|Abdul
|Howard Ross
|Raven
|Cosimo Cinieri
|Professor Towman
|Claudio Cassinelli
|Cortez
|Valeria Cavalli
|Susan
|Donald O'Brien
|Monk
