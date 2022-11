Not Available

In a post apocalyptic land, the remaining inhabitants are the spirit animals of graffiti writers. Three solitary vandals (played by real life graffiti writers- Wolftits, Avoid, and Smells) roam from one graffiti drenched zone to the next following a trail of enigmatic artwork by "UFO 907." In a never-ending search for beer, weed, and a wall to paint, they seek an answer to their unanimous question of their futility- “what’s the point?!”