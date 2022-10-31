Watch Your Step

Last school days of one graduating generation. They should say goodbye to a part of life, part from their friends, and there is also uncertainty, hope, plans, wild love "for the rest of the life", and parents with their ambitions, and it would be all incomplete, if not for professors who are slowly losing their authority. Senior prom is the central place for serious and funny events in which parents, professors and pupils are involved.
|Dragomir 'Gidra' Bojanić
|Nedeljković
|Ljubiša Samardžić
|Profesor Plavšić
|Maja Sabljić
|Jelena
|Dragan Nikolić
|Zvonko
|Velimir 'Bata' Živojinović
|Funkcioner
|Vojislav Brajović
|Direktor škole
View Full Cast >