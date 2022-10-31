Not Available

Watch Your Step

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Union film

Last school days of one graduating generation. They should say goodbye to a part of life, part from their friends, and there is also uncertainty, hope, plans, wild love "for the rest of the life", and parents with their ambitions, and it would be all incomplete, if not for professors who are slowly losing their authority. Senior prom is the central place for serious and funny events in which parents, professors and pupils are involved.

Cast

Dragomir 'Gidra' BojanićNedeljković
​Ljubiša SamardžićProfesor Plavšić
Maja SabljićJelena
Dragan NikolićZvonko
Velimir 'Bata' ŽivojinovićFunkcioner
Vojislav BrajovićDirektor škole

