Watchdog

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Señor Z

“Dog,” an ex-militiaman granted amnesty by the government, is now an assassin for hire. One of his missions leads him to a Christian church where he meets Milagros, an adolescent towards whom he feels a strange attraction. Among prayers, tears, and assassinations, the voice of the temple’s apostle prompts Dog to question his own raison d’être. His gun is on the verge of becoming a sword of God

Cast

Carlos AlcantaraPerro
Reynaldo ArenasApóstol
Mayra GoñiMilagros
Miguel IzaMendieta
Juan Manuel OchoaOrmeño

