2009

Watchmen

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 5th, 2009

Studio

DC Comics

In a gritty and alternate 1985 the glory days of costumed vigilantes have been brought to a close by a government crackdown, but after one of the masked veterans is brutally murdered an investigation into the killer is initiated. The reunited heroes set out to prevent their own destruction, but in doing so uncover a sinister plot that puts all of humanity in grave danger.

Cast

Malin ÅkermanLaurie Jupiter / Silk Spectre II
Billy CrudupJon Osterman / Dr. Manhattan
Carla GuginoSally Jupiter / Silk Spectre
Stewart WolmarkTim Long
Jeffrey Dean MorganEdward Blake / The Comedian
Patrick WilsonDan Dreiberg / Nite Owl II

