In a gritty and alternate 1985 the glory days of costumed vigilantes have been brought to a close by a government crackdown, but after one of the masked veterans is brutally murdered an investigation into the killer is initiated. The reunited heroes set out to prevent their own destruction, but in doing so uncover a sinister plot that puts all of humanity in grave danger.
|Malin Åkerman
|Laurie Jupiter / Silk Spectre II
|Billy Crudup
|Jon Osterman / Dr. Manhattan
|Carla Gugino
|Sally Jupiter / Silk Spectre
|Stewart Wolmark
|Tim Long
|Jeffrey Dean Morgan
|Edward Blake / The Comedian
|Patrick Wilson
|Dan Dreiberg / Nite Owl II
