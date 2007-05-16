Water Lilies

Set during a sultry summer in a French suburb, Marie is desperate to join the local pool's synchronized swimming team, but is her interest solely for the sake of sport or for a chance to get close to Floriane, the bad girl of the team? Sciamma, and the two leads, capture the uncertainty of teenage sexuality with a sympathetic eye in this delicate drama of the angst of coming-of-age.
|Adèle Haenel
|Floriane
|Louise Blachère
|Anne
|Christel Baras
|L'inspectrice
|Marie Gili-Pierre
|La caissière
|Alice de Lencquesaing
|Fille vestiaire
|Esther Sironneau
|La vendeuse
View Full Cast >