2007

Water Lilies

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 16th, 2007

Studio

Balthazar Productions

Set during a sultry summer in a French suburb, Marie is desperate to join the local pool's synchronized swimming team, but is her interest solely for the sake of sport or for a chance to get close to Floriane, the bad girl of the team? Sciamma, and the two leads, capture the uncertainty of teenage sexuality with a sympathetic eye in this delicate drama of the angst of coming-of-age.

Cast

Adèle HaenelFloriane
Louise BlachèreAnne
Christel BarasL'inspectrice
Marie Gili-PierreLa caissière
Alice de LencquesaingFille vestiaire
Esther SironneauLa vendeuse

View Full Cast >

Images