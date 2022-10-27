After defeating France and imprisoning Napoleon on Elba, ending two decades of war, Europe is shocked to find Napoleon has escaped and has caused the French Army to defect from the King back to him. The best of the British generals, the Duke of Wellington, beat Napolean's best generals in Spain and Portugal, but now must beat Napoleon himself with an Anglo Allied army.
|Christopher Plummer
|Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington
|Orson Welles
|Louis XVIII
|Jack Hawkins
|General Sir Thomas Picton
|Virginia McKenna
|Duchess of Richmond
|Dan O'Herlihy
|Marshal Michel Ney
|Rupert Davies
|Gordon
