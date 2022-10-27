1970

Waterloo

  • History
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 25th, 1970

Studio

Paramount

After defeating France and imprisoning Napoleon on Elba, ending two decades of war, Europe is shocked to find Napoleon has escaped and has caused the French Army to defect from the King back to him. The best of the British generals, the Duke of Wellington, beat Napolean's best generals in Spain and Portugal, but now must beat Napoleon himself with an Anglo Allied army.

Cast

Christopher PlummerArthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington
Orson WellesLouis XVIII
Jack HawkinsGeneral Sir Thomas Picton
Virginia McKennaDuchess of Richmond
Dan O'HerlihyMarshal Michel Ney
Rupert DaviesGordon

