Waterworld

In a futuristic world where the polar ice caps have melted and made Earth a liquid planet, a beautiful barmaid rescues a mutant seafarer from a floating island prison. They escape, along with her young charge, Enola, and sail off aboard his ship. But the trio soon becomes the target of a menacing pirate who covets the map to "Dryland" -- which is tattooed on Enola's back.
|Dennis Hopper
|Deacon
|Jeanne Tripplehorn
|Helen
|R. D. Call
|Enforcer
|Gerard Murphy
|Nord
|Rick Aviles
|Gatesman
|Michael Jeter
|Old Gregor
