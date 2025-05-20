Wax Tailor : Phonovisions Symphonic Orchestra

Not Available

Phonovisions Symphonic Orchestra was the opportunity to celebrate the 20 anniversary since my first record and the 10th anniversary of the first Wax Tailor Release. More than just a simple live session, it s a full 10 years years journey, a new reading on a higher scale. I chose to delete the interviews between the tracks in order to keep only the essence, the music. The DVD keeps the original format even if no recording system can reproduce perfectly the acoustic of a live venue. Wax Tailor