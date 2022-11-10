Wealthy slacker college student Mark, his new girlfriend Sarah, and their friends are invited to a special showing at a mysterious wax museum which displays 18 of the most evil men of all time. After his ex-girlfriend and another friend disappear, Mark becomes suspicous. What he doesn't know is that they have been made a part of the exhibit, by first living out the scene and then being murdered in.
|Deborah Foreman
|Sarah Brightman
|Michelle Johnson
|China Webster
|David Warner
|Waxwork Man
|Dana Ashbrook
|Tony
|John Rhys-Davies
|Werewolf
|Clare Carey
|Gemma
