1988

Waxwork

  • Horror
  • Comedy

Release Date

June 16th, 1988

Studio

Palla

Wealthy slacker college student Mark, his new girlfriend Sarah, and their friends are invited to a special showing at a mysterious wax museum which displays 18 of the most evil men of all time. After his ex-girlfriend and another friend disappear, Mark becomes suspicous. What he doesn't know is that they have been made a part of the exhibit, by first living out the scene and then being murdered in.

Cast

Deborah ForemanSarah Brightman
Michelle JohnsonChina Webster
David WarnerWaxwork Man
Dana AshbrookTony
John Rhys-DaviesWerewolf
Clare CareyGemma

