A poet is hired by the owner of a wax museum in a circus to write tales about Harun al Raschid, Ivan the Terrible and Jack the Ripper. While writing, the poet and the daughter of the owner, Eva, fantasize the fantastic stories and fall in love for each other.
|Conrad Veidt
|Ivan the Terrible
|William Dieterle
|The Poet / Assad the Baker / Russian Prince
|Werner Krauss
|Jack the Ripper / Spring-Heeled Jack
|Andrea Ciannevei
|Eva-Maimune-Eine Bojarin
|John Gottowt
|Inhaber der Panoptikums
|Georg John
