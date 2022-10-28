1926

Waxworks

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 17th, 1926

Studio

Neptune-Film A.G.

A poet is hired by the owner of a wax museum in a circus to write tales about Harun al Raschid, Ivan the Terrible and Jack the Ripper. While writing, the poet and the daughter of the owner, Eva, fantasize the fantastic stories and fall in love for each other.

Cast

Conrad VeidtIvan the Terrible
William DieterleThe Poet / Assad the Baker / Russian Prince
Werner KraussJack the Ripper / Spring-Heeled Jack
Andrea CianneveiEva-Maimune-Eine Bojarin
John GottowtInhaber der Panoptikums
Georg John

