Way of the Dragon

Tang Lung arrives in Rome to help his cousins in the restaurant business. They are being pressured to sell their property to the syndicate, who will stop at nothing to get what they want. When Tang arrives he poses a new threat to the syndicate, and they are unable to defeat him. The syndicate boss hires the best Japanese and European martial artists to fight Tang, but he easily finishes them off.
|Nora Miao
|Chen Ching Hua
|Chuck Norris
|Colt
|Wei Pin-ao
|Ho
|Huang Chung-Hsin
|'Uncle' Wang
|Robert Wall
|Fred
|Hwang In-Shik
|Japanese Fighter
View Full Cast >