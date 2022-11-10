1974

Way of the Dragon

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 6th, 1974

Studio

Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Tang Lung arrives in Rome to help his cousins in the restaurant business. They are being pressured to sell their property to the syndicate, who will stop at nothing to get what they want. When Tang arrives he poses a new threat to the syndicate, and they are unable to defeat him. The syndicate boss hires the best Japanese and European martial artists to fight Tang, but he easily finishes them off.

Cast

Nora MiaoChen Ching Hua
Chuck NorrisColt
Wei Pin-aoHo
Huang Chung-Hsin'Uncle' Wang
Robert WallFred
Hwang In-ShikJapanese Fighter

View Full Cast >

