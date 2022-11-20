Waylon Jennings - Live from Austin, TX

Not Available

The Live From Austin, Texas series takes the classic performances from the award winning Austin City Limits TV show and makes them available to consumers with improved audio quality and bonus songs that were cut from the original broadcast. This latest set includes performances from some of country music’s Outlaws including Waylon Jennings, trailblazers who didn’t follow the trends and refused to play by the rules set by Music Row. This release is taken from Waylon's April 1989 visist to the Austin City Limits stages. Also available on CD.