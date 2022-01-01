WCW Bash at the Beach 1999

Not Available

Bash at the Beach 1999 took place on July 11, 1999 from the National Car Rental Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The main event was Kevin Nash & Sting defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Savage & Sid Vicious, with the stipulation that whoever got the pin would win the title. Roddy Piper fought Buff Bagwell in a boxing match, The Jersey Triad (DDP, Kanyon, & Bam Bam Bigelow) defended the WCW World Tag Team Championships against Saturn & Chris Benoit, The No Limit Soldiers had a rematch against The West Texas Rednecks, David Flair defended the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship against Dean Malenko, Rick Steiner defended the WCW World Television Championship against Van Hammer, and Ernest Miller wrestled Disco Inferno. There was also a "Junkyard Invitational" for the WCW Hardcore Trophy involving 14 competitors.