WCW Halloween Havoc 1997

Halloween Havoc 1997 took place on October 26, 1997 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two main events were Hollywood Hogan versus Roddy Piper in a Steel Cage match and Randy Savage versus Diamond Dallas Page in a Las Vegas Sudden Death match. Other matches included Scott Hall versus Lex Luger with Larry Zbyszko as the special guest referee, Curt Hennig defending the WCW United States Championship against Ric Flair, Jacqueline vs Disco Inferno, Steve McMichael vs Alex Wright, Rey Mysterio, Jr. vs Eddie Guerrero in a Mask vs. Title match, Chris Jericho vs Gedo, and Ultimo Dragon vs Yuji Nagata.