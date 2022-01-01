WCW Mayhem 2000

Not Available

Mayhem 2000 took place on November 26, 2000 from the U.S. Cellular Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The main event was Booker T defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Scott Steiner in a Straight Jacket Steel Cage match. Also on the card was Goldberg vs Lex Luger, The Perfect Event defending the WCW World Tag Team Championships against The Insiders (Nash & DDP), Jeff Jarrett vs Buff Bagwell, Lance Storm defending the WCW United States Championship against General Rection, Bam Bam Bigelow vs Sgt. AWOL, Shane Douglas vs Ernest Miller, The Filthy Animals vs KroniK & Alex Wright in a handicap match, Crowbar defending the WCW Hardcore Championship against Big Vito and Reno in a Triple Threat match, Jimmy Hart vs Mancow, Mike Sanders defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Kwee Wee, and Three Count vs The Jung Dragons vs Jamie Noble & Evan Karagias in a Triangle match.