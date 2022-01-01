WCW Road Wild 1999

Not Available

Road Wild 1999 took place on August 14, 1999 from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. The main event was Hulk Hogan defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Kevin Nash in a retirement match. Other matches include Randy Savage vs Dennis Rodman, Goldberg vs Rick Steiner, Sting vs Sid Vicious, Chris Benoit defended the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship against Diamond Dallas Page, Ernest Miller fought Buff Bagwell, The West Texas Rednecks tagged against The Revolution (Saturn, Shane Douglas, & Dean Malenko), Kanyon & Bam Bam Bigelow defended the WCW World Tag Team Championships against Harlem Heat, and Rey Mysterio, Jr., Billy Kidman, & Eddie Guerrero had 6-Man tag team a match against The Insane Clown Posse.