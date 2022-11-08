We Are Family: Parenting and Foster Parenting in Gay Families

Not Available

Susan Stamberg narrates WGBH’s documentary about lesbian and gay parents that explores the legal and social implications of homosexual parenting through the lives of three families. Concerns about AIDS, child molestation, sex education and the effect of the absence of a ‘’traditional’’ family setting on foster children are sensitively addressed. A careful look at what life is really like in lesbian and gay families, We Are Family is ultimately about the well-being of children. It concludes that homosexuals are as capable as heterosexuals of being committed, loving parents.