We Are from the Future 2

Two young Russian historians are going to Ukraine to take part in the reconstruction of the Lvov-Sandomierz operation in July 1944. On sight they fall into conflict with Ukrainian nationalists, and some magical twist of fate, move into the middle of real warfare from more than 60 years. Miraculously avoiding death at the hands of Ukrainian nationalists, caught in the middle of fighting between the Red Army and the Nazis.
|Ekaterina Klimova
|Нина Полякова, "медсестра"
|Igor Petrenko
|"Борман" / Сергей Филатов
|Dmitriy Stupka
|"Серый"
|Vladislav Reznik
|Демин
|Mikhail Lukashov
|Терехин, "майор"
|Aleksey Barabash
|"Таран" / Тарас Конопенко
View Full Cast >