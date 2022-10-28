Not Available

We are the Children of the Fifth World

    We are the Children of the Fifth World" Dr. P.M.H. Atwater takes a broad and deep look at today's young people and why they are so different. Tossing aside labels like indigo, crystal, starseed, rainbow, and psychic, near-death researcher P. M. H. Atwater, L.H.D. connects the esoteric traditions of the Fifth Root Race (a particular genetic patterning in the evolution of the human race), and predictions of rising Fifth World energies, with what is actually occurring in the world today.

