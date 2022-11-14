We Are the Flowers in Your Dustbin

Not Available

When the innocence of youth culture collides with the skepticism and sensationalism of mass media. Celebrates the life of punk and the true motivators of the original scene, now seen on camera with their legendary stories of how it all began. The teenage youth of the 80’s, whose bigger goal was racial harmony and speaking up against the oppressive establishment. Fighting for a life that’s worth having, as there were no jobs, and utilized music as a way of life and the uniforms set them apart. However, this uniform also made them a target for the media.