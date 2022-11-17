We Are Thr3e

Not Available

Nacho is an accountant, an average guy. At a party he meets Ana, a recently divorced young woman. Then they meet the charismatic bartender Sebastian, who starts flirting with both of them and they accept his invitation to spend the night at his place. A few days later, they decide to go on a weekend trip to a secluded farm. It seems like it will be a fun one-night-stand, until Sebastian confesses that he desires a long-term relationship with a man and a woman together. Sweet love story for those who believe in (unconventional) romance.