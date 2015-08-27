We Are Your Friends

Cole, a 23-year-old DJ who struggles in the Hollywood's electronic dance music scene, has dreams of becoming a major record producer. Eventually, older DJ James, begins to mentor him, but Cole makes a connection with James' girlfriend, Sophie. When Cole's relationship with Sophie blossoms and his friendship with James begins to break down as a result, he is forced into difficult decisions over his future.
|Emily Ratajkowski
|Sophie
|Wes Bentley
|James
|Nick Rotteveel
|Himself
|Alessandro Lindblad
|Himself
|Jon Abrahams
|Nicky
|Shiloh Fernandez
|Ollie
View Full Cast >