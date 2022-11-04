We Joined the Navy

Lt Commander Badger, RN: an exceptionally likeable fellow, the Artful Bodger has one besetting sin a shining honesty which compels him to say the right thing at entirely the wrong time! When untimely remarks to some new recruits are splashed across the tabloids, the rush is on to find him a new posting somewhere far away.
|Lloyd Nolan
|Vice Admiral Ryan
|Joan O'Brien
|Lt. Carol Blair
|Derek Fowlds
|Carson
|John Le Mesurier
|George Dewberry Sr.
|Brian Wilde
|Petty Officer Gilors
|Warren Mitchell
|'Honest' Marcel
