1952

We're Not Married!

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 10th, 1952

Studio

20th Century Fox

A Justice of the Peace performed weddings a few days before his license was valid. A few years later five couples learn they have never been legally married. Annabel Norris, already Mrs. Mississippi and ready to enter the Mrs. America contest, is now free to enter the Miss Mississippi contest.

Cast

Ginger RogersRamona Gladwyn
Victor MooreJustice of the Peace Melvin Bush
Fred AllenSteven S. 'Steve' Gladwyn
Marilyn MonroeAnnabel Jones Norris
David WayneJeff Norris
Eve ArdenKatie Woodruff

