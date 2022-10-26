We're Not Married!

A Justice of the Peace performed weddings a few days before his license was valid. A few years later five couples learn they have never been legally married. Annabel Norris, already Mrs. Mississippi and ready to enter the Mrs. America contest, is now free to enter the Miss Mississippi contest.
|Ginger Rogers
|Ramona Gladwyn
|Victor Moore
|Justice of the Peace Melvin Bush
|Fred Allen
|Steven S. 'Steve' Gladwyn
|Marilyn Monroe
|Annabel Jones Norris
|David Wayne
|Jeff Norris
|Eve Arden
|Katie Woodruff
