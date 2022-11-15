We Still Steal the Old Way

Not Available

The explosive follow-up to We Still Kill The Old Way (2014). Regarded as the best in the business, The Archer Gang is an aging criminal outfit who carry out a daring robbery, but are caught mid-heist. They are sentenced to do time in Britain's toughest prison. Once inside, they encounter their old nemesis Slick Vic Farrow (Billy Murray) who is intent on murdering the gang. The old-school criminals need to use all their wits to stage a daring escape, while dodging Slick Vic, and setting in motion a chain of events which leads to an explosive prison riot.