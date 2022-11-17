Weapon of Choice

Not Available

"They never fail." The Glock pistol has been fetishised in films and the arts, and is a regular topseller in the international arms market. For the first time, the filmmaking duo Fritz Ofner and Eva Hausberger tell the story of the rise of the Glock: An Austrian design that became the most sought-after service and murder weapon worldwide. Tracing the web of power, money, violence and politics, the film masterfully portrays the dark sides of globalisation and not least an Austrian tale of willful ignorance.